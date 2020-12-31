City encourages better community management

Shanghai has given awards to 50 model cases of good community management to encourage such practice.

They included smart monitoring of the COVID-19 pandemic by digital devices in the Pudong New Area, the offer of a home-connected payment system for senior residents in Xuhui District, and streamlined governance in Putuo District.

Some cases, once considered trivial, such as the treatment of stray cats, were also included, reflecting improved community management and social governance.

The annual award was organized by the China Executive Leadership Academy Pudong, Shanghai Party Institute of the CCP, China Economic Information Service and Xinhua news agency.