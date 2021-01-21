Biz / Event

German companies briefed on 4th import expo

Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  19:52 UTC+8, 2021-01-21       0
China International Import Expo Bureau's first online promotion meeting for this year's event attracted more than 100 German companies to attend on Thursday.
Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  19:52 UTC+8, 2021-01-21       0

The China International Import Expo Bureau held its first online promotion meeting for the fourth session on Thursday, attracting more than 100 German companies.

The bureau and the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai) briefed them on the latest progress of the fourth expo and Jan Jovy, general manager of the Shanghai branch of AHK China, part of the German Chambers of Commerce’s worldwide network, signed an online agreement with Liu Fuxue, the bureau’s deputy director, to participate in the event.

Germany was a guest country of honor at the first CIIE and around 170 German enterprises took part in last year’s expo with an overall exhibition area exceeding 18,000 square meters — both figures being the largest of all participating countries in Europe.

The expo is an excellent platform for German companies to introduce products and services to Chinese consumers and to strengthen and establish connections with the media, Jovy said.

AHK China organized an exhibition group for German small and medium-sized enterprises to take part in the expo, which brought them greater popularity and exposure, and attracted many well-known brands, he added.

Liu Donghai, deputy general manager of Rhein-Koester China, a company offering industry-education integration services, said it expected to achieve more fruitful results during the fourth CIIE.

“After participating in two sessions of the expo, we’ve signed 10 large-scale projects, such as training, equipment manufacturing, education resource packages and college construction, with the government, schools and enterprises,” Liu said.

The online meeting also attracted key exhibition agencies and foreign business organizations from Japan, Korea and Switzerland.

So far, hundreds of companies have signed up for the fourth CIIE, including world-famous German enterprises such as Metro AG, Bayer and Siemens Health Care.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
CIIE
Siemens
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     