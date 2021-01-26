Huge investment in building a gaming platform

Jiangqiao Town has decided to invest 650 million yuan (US$100 million) to set up a gaming platform gathering research and development, entertainment, culture and eSports.

Jiangqiao Town has signed an investment intention agreement with the North Hongqiao Innovation Center of the National Base for International Cultural Trade (Shanghai) to invest 650 million yuan (US$100 million) to set up a gaming platform gathering research and development, entertainment, culture and eSports.

The North Hongqiao center was established in Jiangqiao last year to support intellectual property trading, games exchange and trading and comprehensive services enabling Chinese games to go global.

“We hope to make the center a hub for exporting game products overseas through preferential policies for the Shanghai free trade zone and Hongqiao business district,” said Yao Yili, deputy director of Jiangqiao Town.

In the next five years, Jiangqiao will keep committed to building an upgraded game industry cluster with legal, policy and 5G services, to provide game companies with talent introduction, intellectual property rights, financial and taxation support and livestreaming technology to promote the high-quality development of game companies, according to Yao.