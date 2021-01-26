Biz / Event

Huge investment in building a gaming platform

﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  12:08 UTC+8, 2021-01-26       0
Jiangqiao Town has decided to invest 650 million yuan (US$100 million) to set up a gaming platform gathering research and development, entertainment, culture and eSports.
﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  12:08 UTC+8, 2021-01-26       0

Jiangqiao Town has signed an investment intention agreement with the North Hongqiao Innovation Center of the National Base for International Cultural Trade (Shanghai) to invest 650 million yuan (US$100 million) to set up a gaming platform gathering research and development, entertainment, culture and eSports.

The North Hongqiao center was established in Jiangqiao last year to support intellectual property trading, games exchange and trading and comprehensive services enabling Chinese games to go global.

“We hope to make the center a hub for exporting game products overseas through preferential policies for the Shanghai free trade zone and Hongqiao business district,” said Yao Yili, deputy director of Jiangqiao Town.

In the next five years, Jiangqiao will keep committed to building an upgraded game industry cluster with legal, policy and 5G services, to provide game companies with talent introduction, intellectual property rights, financial and taxation support and livestreaming technology to promote the high-quality development of game companies, according to Yao.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     