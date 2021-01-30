Biz / Event

Fourth CIIE sees over half of exhibition area booked

  2021-01-30
Over half of the planned exhibition area at the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) has already been booked. The event will likely take place in November, according to the organizer.

A rising number of overseas companies want to join the event as the expo has proved to be an ideal platform for foreign companies to enter the Chinese market, Liu Fuxue, deputy director of CIIE Bureau, said at an online promotional event.

According to Liu, this year's expo will set up a new exhibition area totaling about 30,000 square meters. It will display mainly fashion industry products.

So far, hundreds of companies have signed up for the fourth CIIE, scheduled in Shanghai from November 5 to November 10 this year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
