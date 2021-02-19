Biz / Event

Telecoms show opens in Shanghai next week

MWC Shanghai 2021, held from February 23 to 25 in the city, will be the first top-level IT conference to be held offline anywhere in the world since the COVID-19 outbreak.
MWC, the world's biggest telecommunications show, will be held next week in Shanghai, the first round of top-level IT conferences held offline anywhere in the world since the novel coronavirus outbreak.

More than 200 exhibitors, including China Mobile, Huawei, Lenovo, Nokia, Verizon and ZTE, will attend the Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2021, which will take place at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in the Pudong New Area between February 23 and 25. Top executives from Nokia, Verizon and SAP will give speeches online on topics such as 5G, AI, IoT, the industrial Internet and social responsibility.

“The mobile industry continues to play a crucial role in keeping businesspeople connected during the pandemic,” said John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA, the event’s organizer.

My MWCS Online, a virtual portal, will enable people to experience the event online.

Earlier, the Consumer Electronics Show, normally held every January in Las Vegas, was forced to move online.

