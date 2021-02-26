Biz / Event

CIIE to have special zone for biomedicine

China's demand for high-quality drugs will continue amid the "healthy China" goal and more biomedical enterprises are being welcomed to use the CIIE as a platform.
The fourth China International Import Expo is to have a special area for biomedicine this year in line with the country's greater emphasis on this key industry.

Zhou Naiyuan, deputy director-general of the sci-tech international cooperation department of the National Medical Products Administration, said China’s demand for high-quality drugs will continue to grow as the goal of a "healthy China" is being steadily advanced. 

The administration pledged to carry out strict supervision on drug safety, constantly push forward regulatory reforms for the industry, and create a more scientific, open and fair policy environment for pharmaceutical market access and supervision. 

"We welcome more biomedical enterprises to take the CIIE as a platform to bring their best products to the Chinese market and better serve people’s health," Zhou said.

Guo Shuting, deputy director of the Shanghai Medical Products Administration, meanwhile, said it will actively enhance policy support to biomedical enterprises with optimized government services to encourage innovative development of the biopharmaceutical industry in the city.

The special biomedical zone in the medical equipment and health care products exhibition area follows the establishment of a public health and epidemic prevention zone last year. 

Wu Jun, who is responsible for this major exhibition area, said it will also have an innovation incubation zone, launching appropriate supportive policies to attract innovative small and medium-sized medical enterprises to take part in the expo. 

So far, the exhibition area has seen 135 companies signing agreements to attend, including 63 Global Fortune 500 enterprises and leading companies in the industry.

At the third CIIE, the medical equipment and health-care products exhibition area covered a total area of 69,000 square meters, with 75 Fortune Global 500 companies and leading enterprises taking part. More than 120 new products and technologies made their debut during the expo.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
