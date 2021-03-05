Biz / Event

Call for more supportive policies at CIIE

  20:55 UTC+8, 2021-03-05       0
Zhang Weimin, a national CPPCC member from Shanghai, has listed some problems with expo participation and call for more supports.
  20:55 UTC+8, 2021-03-05       0

Zhang Weimin, a national CPPCC member from Shanghai, is suggesting more supportive policies and better management of the China International Import Expo.

Zhang is vice general manager at Shanghai Modern International Exhibition Co Ltd, a subsidiary of Donghao Lansheng (Group) Co Ltd. He has participated in the past three CIIEs, which began in 2018 as the world's only expo to promote imports.

In his proposal, Zhang lists problems that include some market-entry rules lagging behind economic development. During the last expo, some high-tech exhibits had difficulties in entering China as they were not part of the import catalogue of cross-border e-commerce products.

Zhang said good handling of these problems is key to making the expo more popular.

“Last year, one European exhibitor wanted to bring a nasal spray to the expo, which was not listed in the import catalogue, so he had to go through customs clearance by way of express delivery of personal belongings, which takes a longer time and more complex procedures,” Zhang said.

“The nasal spray is a common medical product in Europe and some exhibitors hope to bring it here for a feedback and then prepare for registration and investment in the future,” Zhang added.

Some lifestyle pickup trucks, unlike traditional pickup trucks with an enclosed cab and an open cargo area, also encountered problems in taking part in the expo.

According to China’s domestic vehicles standard, a pickup truck is classified as a commercial car that has stricter oil consumption management, which makes it difficult for importation. Besides, some more developed cities with a demand for high-end pickup trucks even prohibited such vehicles from entering the city, which disappointed many exhibitors.

Zhang called for officials to learn about problems like these and make policies to help solve them.

Source: SHINE
