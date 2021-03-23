Latest home appliances on show at AWE 2021

Appliance & Electronics World Expo 2021 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center shows how domestic enterprises are responding to post-pandemic demand.

Dong Jun / SHINE

China's top home appliances show is demonstrating how domestic enterprises are upgrading their businesses by incorporating digital technologies to meet post-pandemic demand.

The Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE) 2021 opened on Tuesday, with 20 percent more exhibition space at 150,000 square meters. More than 380,000 visitors are expected to attend the three-day event at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

Firms from Hisense, Philips, Skyworth, Sony and TCL to startups are showcasing their latest products and innovations. They will include clothes dryers, dishwashers, electric cookers and cleaning robots which all feature the latest technologies of AI, smart connection and new materials.

AWE is a unique platform to show how firms have upgraded their businesses to bring smart Internet of Things and other innovations closer to the daily lives of consumers, said Xu Dongsheng, vice chairman of the China Household Electrical Appliances Association.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The pandemic has boosted demands for home appliances, both at home and overseas. In 2020, China’s exports of such items hit US$83.7 billion, an 18 percent growth year on year.

Shanghai-listed Hisense is showing smart home products that include TV, air-conditioners, refrigerators and a virtual reality device. It also has eight categories of air-conditioners that are quieter, feature disinfection and sterilization and aid sleep. They can replace the air in a room in three minutes.

Dong Jun / SHINE

After the pandemic and as people’s living conditions improve, attention on the indoor environment and respiratory health has reached “an unprecedented height,” said Hisense, the No. 3 company in the Chinese fresh air-conditioner market.

Shenzhen-listed Joyoung is showcasing its upgraded soy milk machines with digital connections and automatic washing features to target young consumers.

Its K2S model supports Huawei’s Harmony OS operating system, which allows wireless control of the machine.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Guangdong-based startup Enaiter is displaying rice cookers made of natural clay that don’t use metal materials. It says its new cookers offer users food without loss of nutrition and optimization for Chinese recipes.

A special livestreaming event will be held on Tuesday night, attended by online platforms and home appliance officials, for people to visit the show virtually.