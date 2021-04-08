Biz / Event

Technology fair to display latest AI products

Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  19:08 UTC+8, 2021-04-08       0
Cutting-edge technology from companies involved in artificial intelligence will be a feature at the 8th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair from April 15 to 17.
Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  19:08 UTC+8, 2021-04-08       0

Artificial intelligence companies will be among those exhibiting their latest achievements at the 8th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair from April 15 to 17.

Appen China will be showing its 3D Point Cloud Annotation tool. It fuses any 3D sensor data with 2D camera images to build an intuitive annotation interface. Contributors can then create 3D annotations to bring to models across a diverse set of industries.

Private enterprise DeepBlue Technology will present advanced products in fields that include intelligent driving, intelligent robots, biological intelligence and smart retailers.

Among its products on display will be the DeepBlue Panda AI Bus, a luxury passenger vehicle equipped with artificial technologies such as self-driving capabilities; an unmanned AI sanitising and industrial vacuum vehicle; and its Palm Vein Recognition Access Gate, a security access innovation that uses palm-vein recognition technology.

Computer vision technology company Clobotics Co will showcase its intelligent solutions for the retail and wind power sectors.

"The fair serves as a window for us to see the development and innovation in various technology sectors, and offers us a platform to promote our products and technologies and connect with more potential partners," said Yan Zhiqing, the company’s founder and CEO.

"With the opportunities brought by the fair this year, I believe we can make better preparations for our business expansion to new markets," Yan said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     