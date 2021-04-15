Trade fair opens as world strives for recovery

Dozens of companies to launch their latest technologies at the 8th China (Shanghai) International Trade Fair at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The 8th China (Shanghai) International Trade Fair kicked off on Thursday, with dozens of companies launching their latest technologies and forums discussing hot topics such as intellectual property rights and the digital economy.

The fair will run to April 17 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, with the aim of promoting trade in cutting-edge technologies and a focus on digital transformation.

"With the fair held at the time when the world is striving for economic recovery, we look forward to all parties exhibiting their latest products and cutting-edge technologies, building up connections with resources, and joining hands to enhance international cooperation on innovation and promote technology trade," Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng said at the opening forum.

This year’s fair has attracted over a thousand enterprises as exhibitors, the largest number yet, and has five major sections — sci-tech innovation, urban renewal, professional technology, innovation ecosystem and trading services.

Dong Jun / SHINE

On the first day, nearly 30 companies launched their latest innovations at the CSITF Release event, which provides a public service platform to match supply and demand in innovative technologies, and attracts investment and financing institutions to participate in projects.

CloudMinds Technology brought its cloud robot operation platform, the world's first such platform, which is dedicated to building an integrated intelligent machine learning and operation platform at telecom operator level.

Several types of its cloud robots with various functions, such as security, cleaning and retail, are making their debut at the fair.

Beijing Novogene Biological Information Co presented its COVID-19 testing sample pretreatment device.

The SPH96 is an automatic sample transfer processing system developed for the pretreatment of sample collection tubes.

Over the next two days, more projects will be presented at the event.

Forums will see authorities and experts share their thoughts on topics such as new economy, intellectual property rights, fintech ecology, human resource,s the future of hydrogen energy, and innovation-driven development of service robots.