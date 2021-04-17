International Technology Fair a great success

The 8th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair concluded on Saturday, with 524 letters of intent for cooperation inked over the three-day event.

As a national-level, global-oriented and professional fair integrating technology displays and trade services, the event serves as a key platform for China’s technological and trade development.

With an exhibition area of 35,000 square meters, the eighth CSITF attracted 1,028 companies, a record high, and welcomed 25,662 visits by professionals.

At the regular CSITF Release event, 86 companies or institutions launched a total of 95 innovative projects this year, as the event provided a public service platform for matching supply and demand in innovative technologies and attracted investment and financing institutions to participate.

Among the projects, Fudan University's wireless brain-computer interface chip module was awarded as the centerpiece of the fair. The module successfully integrates 64 neuron acquisition channels on a single chip, which can be further expanded to 256 channels by cascading.

It is the first independently developed product of its kind in China, with full intellectual property rights. Compared with its foreign counterparts, the product has similar performance while consuming 10 times less power. It is also the first of its kind to support wireless power supply.

It is expected to be put into mass production for commercial use in the second half of this year.

The 2,000m hydraulic underwater robot of Autosubsea Vehicles Inc, the all-digital PET (positron emission tomography) brought by Suzhou Raycan Technology Co, and Zhejiang Nurotron Biotechnology Co's cochlear implant were also voted among the top 10 popular projects at the fair.

This session of the fair has seen further improvements in the technology trading service chain.

The Shanghai Commission of Commerce and Shanghai Stock Exchange signed a memorandum of strategic cooperation, set up the CSTIF-SSE STAR Market cooperative working mechanism, to create a service ecosystem combining incubation, trade and financing for sci-tech innovation enterprises.

Also at the fair, a special service area was set up on site to receive consultation on issues such as intellectual property protection, patent application, and funding policies.

Meanwhile, the “mini trading hall”of the Shanghai Technology Exchange welcomed more than 1,000 visitors, and added 287 real-name users with intentions for transactions.