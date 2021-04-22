Biz / Event

New center key to speeding transformation

﻿ Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  22:10 UTC+8, 2021-04-22       0
Chinese Academy of Engineering Achievement Exhibition and Transformation Center to function as a platform to accelerate transformation of scientific and technological achievements.
﻿ Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  22:10 UTC+8, 2021-04-22       0
New center key to speeding transformation

The plate of the exhibition and transformation center was unveiled in Jiading District on Thursday.

A Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE) Achievement Exhibition and Transformation Center has been established in Shanghai’s Jiading District. It will function as a platform to accelerate the transformation of scientific and technological achievements by CAE academicians.

The center, established by the Shanghai government and the academy, has six main functions — transforming scientific and technological achievements, exhibiting achievements, academic exchanges, popularizing science, strategy consulting and tackling key problems in science and technology.

The center has an exhibition hall with seven areas for artificial intelligence, biomedicine, new materials, new energy, high-end equipment, smart manufacturing, and ecological and environment protection technology.

The first show is ongoing in an exhibition area of 12,000 square meters featuring 310 scientific and technological innovations from 200 academicians.

“Promoting the transformation of scientific and technological achievements is one important part of Shanghai’s science and technology innovation center building plan. Besides, the transformation of scientific and technological achievements is a key link in connecting science and technology and the economy and realizing innovation-driven development.” said Wu Qing, Shanghai’s vice mayor.

“The opening of the center is a starting point for China’s transformation of scientific and technological achievements,” Wu added.

Zhong Zhihua, vice president of the academy, said: “I have two expectations for the center. First expectation is it can be gradually built into a platform where China’s quality scientific and technological achievements converge. Second expectation is it can be turned into an economic transformation platform of quality scientific and technological achievements.”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     