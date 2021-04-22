New center key to speeding transformation

Chinese Academy of Engineering Achievement Exhibition and Transformation Center to function as a platform to accelerate transformation of scientific and technological achievements.

A Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE) Achievement Exhibition and Transformation Center has been established in Shanghai’s Jiading District. It will function as a platform to accelerate the transformation of scientific and technological achievements by CAE academicians.

The center, established by the Shanghai government and the academy, has six main functions — transforming scientific and technological achievements, exhibiting achievements, academic exchanges, popularizing science, strategy consulting and tackling key problems in science and technology.

The center has an exhibition hall with seven areas for artificial intelligence, biomedicine, new materials, new energy, high-end equipment, smart manufacturing, and ecological and environment protection technology.

The first show is ongoing in an exhibition area of 12,000 square meters featuring 310 scientific and technological innovations from 200 academicians.

“Promoting the transformation of scientific and technological achievements is one important part of Shanghai’s science and technology innovation center building plan. Besides, the transformation of scientific and technological achievements is a key link in connecting science and technology and the economy and realizing innovation-driven development.” said Wu Qing, Shanghai’s vice mayor.

“The opening of the center is a starting point for China’s transformation of scientific and technological achievements,” Wu added.

Zhong Zhihua, vice president of the academy, said: “I have two expectations for the center. First expectation is it can be gradually built into a platform where China’s quality scientific and technological achievements converge. Second expectation is it can be turned into an economic transformation platform of quality scientific and technological achievements.”