July dates for city's annual AI conference

The 2021 World Artificial Intelligence Conference from July 8 to 10 will feature more than 50 international experts giving speeches and taking part in discussions.

The 2021 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) will be held from July 8 to July 10 in Shanghai this year, according to the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

This year's event will continue to hold online conferences and exhibitions to attract as much participation as possible.

"Last year we launched the online conference and exhibitions due to the pandemic, which achieved a far better result. The online views reached 250 million," said Wu Jincheng, director of the commission.

This year's WAIC will include a series of AI forums and AI technologies and devices exhibitions. The AI forums will discuss hot topic related to AI including "credible AI," "AI and carbon neutrality" and "averting digital divide."

So far, 10 winners of the Turing Award and Nobel Prize will attend the conference. More than 50 foreign and domestic academicians will give speeches and take part in discussions.

The exhibition halls will cover 42,000 square meters in the Pudong New Area and Xuhui District, an increase of 120 percent compared with 2019. A special exhibition featured AI in Shanghai will take up 400 square meters.

More than 300 exhibitors displaying their latest AI applications will include Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, ABB and SenseTime.

"We have renovated the exhibition halls with smart technologies and products. The public can try using digital yuan in the exhibition halls 24 hours a day," said Wu.

The annual event was launched in 2018 to boost AI cooperation and innovation globally.