Biz / Event

July dates for city's annual AI conference

﻿ Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  20:03 UTC+8, 2021-06-08       0
The 2021 World Artificial Intelligence Conference from July 8 to 10 will feature more than 50 international experts giving speeches and taking part in discussions.
﻿ Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  20:03 UTC+8, 2021-06-08       0
July dates for city's annual AI conference

Smart robots on show at last year's WAIC.

The 2021 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) will be held from July 8 to July 10 in Shanghai this year, according to the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

This year's event will continue to hold online conferences and exhibitions to attract as much participation as possible.

"Last year we launched the online conference and exhibitions due to the pandemic, which achieved a far better result. The online views reached 250 million," said Wu Jincheng, director of the commission.

This year's WAIC will include a series of AI forums and AI technologies and devices exhibitions. The AI forums will discuss hot topic related to AI including "credible AI," "AI and carbon neutrality" and "averting digital divide."

So far, 10 winners of the Turing Award and Nobel Prize will attend the conference. More than 50 foreign and domestic academicians will give speeches and take part in discussions.

The exhibition halls will cover 42,000 square meters in the Pudong New Area and Xuhui District, an increase of 120 percent compared with 2019. A special exhibition featured AI in Shanghai will take up 400 square meters. 

More than 300 exhibitors displaying their latest AI applications will include Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, ABB and SenseTime.

"We have renovated the exhibition halls with smart technologies and products. The public can try using digital yuan in the exhibition halls 24 hours a day," said Wu.

The annual event was launched in 2018 to boost AI cooperation and innovation globally.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
ABB
Baidu
Tencent
Alibaba
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     