Savoring the experience of AI digital life

An important part of the 2021 World Artificial Intelligence Conference, the AI digital life experience activity is being held at the River Mall, a shopping center located along the Expo Axis at the former site of Expo 2010 in Shanghai.

The AI experience activity brings the city's leading AI technologies and shows their applications in daily life, and all citizens can come to savor the future of digital life.

More than 40 AI applications form 10 application scenarios, covering AI retailing, AI education, AI health and others.

For example, visitors can watch a robot make a cocktail and have a taste of the liquor. You can also stand before a smart cloth-buying auxiliary machine that can automatically scan your body and generate an image, and then decorate your twins on the screen to see which clothes suit you.

"This can help consumers further understand themselves and save time while buying clothes," said an official at the shopping center.

Visitors can also experience shopping at an unmanned convenience store, and take in customized cloth making by way of an AI-backed machine.

The automatic driving experience is also open to the public. The automatic driving area is located near the mall. The experience track is 2.8 kilometers long and has 12 intersections. The public can experience automatic driving during the conference from July 8 to July 10 after booking online.

"This year's digital life experience area is located in the riverside area of Pudong New Area, which aims to turn itself into a world class urban riverside area and is expected to have an exemplary effect. If popular with the public, the applications here will be promoted and expanded to the whole city, the Yangtze River Delta region and the entire country," an organizer said.