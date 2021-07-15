Nanjing makes investment deals worth US$2b with European companies

Eighteen enterprises sign agreements to settle in Lishui District during investment fairs in Shanghai.

Around The Delta

Around The Delta

Shanghai witnessed the negotiation of deals worth 13.4 billion yuan (US$2.07 billion) and future collaboration between Nanjing's Lishui District and European companies on Tuesday.

Nanjing authorities chose Shanghai, which they regard as an international economic and sci-tech innovation center, to promote the Jiangsu Province capital's innovative industrial park to European companies.

The Nanjing strategy involved three special investment fairs targeting carbon neutral and new-energy industries, high-end manufacturing, airport economy and modern services.

Officials had face-to-face meetings with well-known enterprises, such as Italian auto firms Ferrari and Brembo, to make deals and pursue development collaborations.

Nanjing wants to build a high-level cooperation platform for European investment and a demonstration zone for low-carbon environmental protection industries.



It also aims to create a center for a number of influential foreign-funded enterprises to stimulate innovation in various industries.

At the events,18 European companies signed agreements worth a total investment of 13.4 billion yuan to settle in Lishui, including seven smart manufacturing projects and seven airport economy deals.