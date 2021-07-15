Nanjing makes investment deals worth US$2b with European companies
Shanghai witnessed the negotiation of deals worth 13.4 billion yuan (US$2.07 billion) and future collaboration between Nanjing's Lishui District and European companies on Tuesday.
Nanjing authorities chose Shanghai, which they regard as an international economic and sci-tech innovation center, to promote the Jiangsu Province capital's innovative industrial park to European companies.
The Nanjing strategy involved three special investment fairs targeting carbon neutral and new-energy industries, high-end manufacturing, airport economy and modern services.
Officials had face-to-face meetings with well-known enterprises, such as Italian auto firms Ferrari and Brembo, to make deals and pursue development collaborations.
Nanjing wants to build a high-level cooperation platform for European investment and a demonstration zone for low-carbon environmental protection industries.
It also aims to create a center for a number of influential foreign-funded enterprises to stimulate innovation in various industries.
At the events,18 European companies signed agreements worth a total investment of 13.4 billion yuan to settle in Lishui, including seven smart manufacturing projects and seven airport economy deals.
