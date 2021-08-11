A map to the latest China International Import Expo

The plans cover food, intelligent industries and information technology, consumer goods, medical equipment and health-care products, as well as trade in services.

The first batch of preliminary floor plans of this year's China International Import Expo were released on Wednesday, mapping the layout of the many booths.

The plans cover several exhibition halls for food and agricultural products, intelligent industries and information technology, consumer goods, medical equipment and health-care products, and trade in services.

6 Photos | View Slide Show ›











Also on Wednesday, the first fully online roadshow to attract buyers was held, after four roadshows of a hybrid of online and in-person events in Changsha of Hunan Province, Huai'an in Jiangsu, Shanghai, and Tianshui city in Gansu.

The CIIE is working within the latest pandemic rules on prevention and control to ensure another successful event, said the China International Import Expo Bureau.

Today's roadshow was mainly aimed at the buyers and professional organizations in the medical equipment and health-care industry.

Exhibitors, including Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer and Medtronic, showcased their plans for the 4th expo.

Johnson & Johnson will highlight products, technologies and solutions across the entire human life cycle in medical devices, pharmaceuticals, consumer products, and vision care, including many global, Asian and Chinese premieres.

Long Weili, vice president of Roche China, said the company this year will have an exhibition area of 1,000 square meters, bringing its latest individual medical solutions "to build an open, cooperative and innovative local health-care ecosystem."

More than 300 medical institutions, medical equipment providers and pharmaceutical enterprises from across the country attended the online roadshow.