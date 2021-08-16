Biz / Event

Festival a boon for growers in poor regions

Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  12:31 UTC+8, 2021-08-16       0
Hanghzhou devotes its e-commerce expertise to relieve pressure on growers in dozens of nearby cities and counties.
Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  12:31 UTC+8, 2021-08-16       0
Festival a boon for growers in poor regions
Hangzhou pairing assistance bureau / Ti Gong

Peaches from Guangyuan City in Sichuan Province, where a pairing assistance service is set up with Hangzhou, are for sale in a supermarket under the Hangzhou Lianhua Huashang Group. Hangzhou government has set up physical sales channels to offer residents access to organic products from assisted regions.

The livestreaming industry is flourishing in Hangzhou, the hub of China's e-commerce industry, through the work of hundreds of wanghong (Internet celebrities) and their millions of followers.

The region is capitalizing on the rise of livestreaming as people choose to buy products online rather than at physical outlets.

Local departments and organizations have made full use of their industrial advantages, giving farmers from poverty-stricken areas a bigger market to sell their produce.

The First Common Prosperity and Mutual Assistance, Consumption Promotion Festival, which is initiated by Hangzhou pairing assistance bureau, is planned to livestream on the Douyin, one of the most popular Chinese video-sharing platforms on August 18.

Popular produce from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Sichuan Province, including red meat, mangos, raisins and dried jujubes, will be for sale at cheaper prices.

Since Hangzhou is at the forefront of the digital economy in China, the bureau hopes to cash in on efforts to relieve the pressure on impoverished farmers.

Festival a boon for growers in poor regions
Hangzhou pairing assistance bureau / Ti Gong

Dried jujubes from Aksu Prefecture in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region are shown in a supermarket in Hangzhou.

On August 18, local departments will connect with farmers from Xinjiang and Sichuan online and collaborate on selling their products via livestreaming.

Hangzhou has been supporting the development of 11 cities and 47 counties across eight provinces since the Chinese government initiated the pairing assistance program in the 1990s to help poverty-stricken regions.

As agriculture has been highlighted for many years in assistance campaigns, juicy fruits and fresh vegetables have been continually transported to Hangzhou. Physical sales channels in collaboration with retailer Hangzhou Lianhua Huashang Group have been set up, offering residents access to organic products from the assisted regions.

In April, Hangzhou officially began pairing assistance with 12 counties in the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze and six counties in Guangyuan City in Sichuan Province. During the festival, people will be able to purchase fresh food from Garze and Guangyuan.

Last year, Hangzhou government supported farmers from Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in central China's Hubei Province to sell their products via livestreaming, helping them recover from the COVID-19 outbreak. To encourage consumption, Hangzhou also gave away coupons in Enshi's online shops.

In future, the bureau is expected to carry out more livestreaming and consumption events, aiming to improve social development.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
TikTok
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     