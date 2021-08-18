Biz / Event

Upcoming services trade fair in China attracts more exhibitors from Ireland

The upcoming China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), scheduled to be held in Beijing next month, has attracted more exhibitors from Ireland this year, said an organizer on Tuesday.

A total of 12 Irish organizations and enterprises have confirmed their participation as online exhibitors, an increase of over 70 percent on last year, said Finbarr Cleary, vice chairman of Ireland China Science and Technology Association (ICSATA).

ICSATA is a Dublin-based non-profit organization focusing on the promotion of scientific and technological exchanges between Ireland and China. It became an official organizer for CIFTIS in Ireland in 2020.

"There are huge opportunities to seek market entry and expansion in trade in services in China," he said while explaining the growing interest of Irish companies in the Chinese services trade market.

Sean McSweeney, head of the Department of Computer Science at Munster Technological University (MTU), who will represent his university at the upcoming CIFTIS, told Xinhua that there are enormous opportunities in the international education market in China.

He said that by attending the CIFTIS, they are looking to establish long-term and sustainable links with Chinese industry and Chinese academia that will benefit each side.

He also said that while welcoming Chinese students to come and study at MTU and in Ireland, Irish students should also go and study in China which has a number of excellent universities.

Tim Crowe, chief executive officer and co-founder of WrxFlo, an Industry 4.0 software developer based in Ireland's western city of Limerick, said that "CIFTIS is a great trade fair to connect China businesses with international businesses."

"It gives small international companies like WrxFlo the opportunity to be part of the event to increase our profile in China, make new connections and build partnerships for the future," said Crowe.

He said that his company has clients in Chengdu, Shanghai, Xiamen, Guangzhou and they plan to set up an office in Beijing.

Organized by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and the People's Government of Beijing Municipality, this year's CIFTIS will be held both offline and online from September 2 to 7.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
