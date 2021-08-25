Online road show targets auto industry reps to attend import expo

Imaginechina

An online road show to attract more buyers and professional visitors from the automobile industry was held by China International Import Expo Bureau on Tuesday.

The shows have previously been held for the consumer goods, medical equipment and health-care products exhibition hall and the food and agricultural products sector.

Officials introduced features of this year's automobile exhibition and some business representatives showed their display plans and special exhibits.

"We will expand the smart mobility section and set up a new section, namely the innovation incubation section," said Ning Feng, vice president of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) Co Ltd.

Smart mobility refers to many modes of transport. Some smart mobility services include car sharing schemes, mobility as a service, autonomous transport systems and related freight and logistics services.

Hyundai Mobis, a South Korean car parts company and the "world's No. 6 automotive supplier" will bring its newest concept car M Vision X to the fourth CIIE, its first show in Asia, said Zhang Shipeng, the company's China Public Relations' director.

Professional visitors from more than 220 companies in the auto sector joined the online road show.

The fourth China International Import Expo, which will kick off in less than 80 days, will hold a series of promotion activities to attract more professional visitors, targeted buyers and potential partners in various industrial chains.