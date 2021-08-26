Trade in services to be a highlight of 4th CIIE

An online road show for CIIE participants was staged on Thursday, marking the 70-day countdown to the expo and introducing some major exhibitors in the trade in services sector.

Trade in services companies from across the world will premiere cutting-edge solutions at the fourth China International Import Expo in November.

An online road show for CIIE participants was staged on Thursday, marking the 70-day countdown to the expo and introducing some major exhibitors in the trade in services sector.

The trade in services section will cover about 30,000 square meters at the 8.2 Hall of the National Exhibition and Convention Center, said Wang Yudong, who is in charge of this exhibition area.

About 300 overseas trade in services companies will set up their booths in the area, among which are about 50 Fortune Global 500 enterprises and industry leaders.

"Over 80 percent of the Global 500 companies and industry leaders which participated in the third CIIE will take part again in the expo this year," Wang said.

The number of exhibitors and the exhibition area of the sector will both rise from last year, due to the progress in the prevention and control of COVID-19, he said.

SGS, a Swiss multinational which provides inspection, verification, testing and certification services, will bring a range of products and solutions, such as carbon services covering product life cycle, carbon inventory and carbon reduction; a "Modular Cleanroom" model which can demonstrate the entire process from cleanroom design and planning to construction and testing; and a sandbox for the green sustainable development of the textile industry.

It will also display a number of "Belt and Road" infrastructure projects and food import and export compliance cases.

"SGS has participated in the CIIE for three times since 2018 and has achieved fruitful results," said Zhang Xiaosong, Hardgoods services director at SGS China.

"We have established a partnership with the Zhoushan free trade zone as early as the first expo, to build a flow measurement laboratory. We also found more partners in fields of agricultural products and food, public health and epidemic prevention, and industry along the B&R."

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation, an American company that provides commercial data, analytics, and insights for businesses, said it signed contracts and reached strategic cooperation with several government institutions and enterprises at last year's CIIE.

The corporation this year will premiere a global digital intelligence supply chain solution that combines global big data, artificial intelligence and machine learning, to provide companies with a full suite of services including sourcing, monitoring, matching, and in depth individual analysis of the supply chain, thus helping them build a competitive and stable global supply chain ecology, said Wu Guangyu, president of Dun & Bradstreet China.