Public hearing held on water price reform

  21:58 UTC+8, 2021-08-31       0
The rise in charges will cover increasing water infrastructure construction and encourage water conservation.
A public hearing for water officials to explain the water fee rise was held by the Shanghai Development and Reform Commission on Tuesday, as the city is going to reform its water fee system.

The rise is planned to cover increasing water infrastructure construction and to encourage water conservation.

Most consumer representatives agreed a moderate rise in the water fee will ensure water suppliers and sewage service providers better serve citizens with quality water, and the soft increase will have rather affordable impact on household costs.

In recent years, investment in water supply and the sewage system in the city has constantly increased and water supplier's costs also rose a great deal.

Some consumer representatives call for more transparency on water pricing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
