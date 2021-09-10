Biz / Event

World Internet Conference to open in China's Wuzhen on Sept. 26

Xinhua
  20:55 UTC+8, 2021-09-10       0
Xinhua
  20:55 UTC+8, 2021-09-10       0

The 2021 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit is scheduled to take place from September 26 to 28 in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, according to a press conference Friday.

Themed "Toward a New Era of Digital Civilization – Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace," the summit will be held both online and offline this year, according to Zhao Zeliang, deputy head of the Cyberspace Administration of China.

Nearly 2,000 representatives from governments, international organizations, industry associations, leading global enterprises, universities and research institutes from over 80 countries and regions, will attend the conference in-person or virtually, Zhao said.

This year's event will feature 20 sub-forums to discuss new digital-technology trends such as 5G, artificial intelligence and open-source ecology, as well as major topics of cyberspace governance and development, including data management, Internet-enabled charity, poverty alleviation and global anti-pandemic efforts.

The three-day event will also feature a global Internet competition, an Internet expo and a ceremony to announce this year's leading Internet scientific and technological achievements, along with a section showcasing excellent projects on jointly building a community with a shared future in cyberspace.

Two reports, namely "World Internet Development Report 2021" and "China Internet Development Report 2021," will also be released during the event.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
