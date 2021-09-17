Buyer-and-seller matchmaking takes place in run-up to CIIE

At the sessions held on Thursday, more than 60 exhibitors linked up with more than 100 buyers, while more enterprises had communication via the online platform.

China International Import Expo (CIIE) exhibitors in the trade in services sector and the automobile area had exchanged ideas with targeted buyers at supply-demand matchmaking events.

At the sessions held on Thursday, more than 60 exhibitors linked up with more than 100 buyers, while more enterprises had communication via the online platform.

Among the trade in services companies, Sotheby's, one of the world's largest brokers of fine and decorative art, jewelry and collectibles, will participate in the CIIE for the first time this year.

Shen Feilin, vice chairperson of Sotheby's China, underscored the supportive policies of the CIIE that drove the company to take part in the expo this year.

Applicable during the CIIE period, each participating exhibitor that sells artworks or antiques can enjoy tax incentives for up to five pieces with tariff, import value-added tax and consumption tax exemptions.

The policy aims to encourage the return of cultural relics and promote the development of the cultural relics and art market in China, according to the authorities.

"We have seen the CIIE bureau's determination to enhance the presence of cultural and art products at the expo," Shen said.

Majorel China, formerly known as Arvato China, which has decades of global localization experience in commercial services in the CRM field, is also attending as an exhibitor for the first time, saying it believes the Chinese market has huge potential and the CIIE platform will have a huge spillover effect.

The company will demonstrate its latest consumer service solutions such as an "O-power" software as a service (SAAS) platform and a data analysis solution, hoping to gain more recognition via the CIIE platform and build connections with potential partners.

The Fung Group, a leading supply chain enterprise, meanwhile, has taken an active part in the CIIE since its first session, and will present its latest achievements in the fields of digital supply chains and sustainable development at this year's expo.

Axel Chung, senior vice president of operations and development at the Fung Group, spoke highly of the expo, as it has successfully cooperated with potential partners via the platform.

As an example, it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Hainan International Economic Development Bureau one month after last year's expo, to join hands in promoting the supply chain industry in Hainan Province and boost the development of Hainan Free Trade Port.

Chung also mentioned the spillover effect of the expo, saying that a new brand presented at its booth at the 3rd CIIE achieved a sales volume reaching 2.6 million yuan during the Singles Day shopping festival on November 11, a record high for such a short period.