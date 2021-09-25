Biz / Event

Cheers to good times at Taicang beer festival

A German beer festival, complete with authentic music and food, is attracting people from all over the Yangtze River Delta to Taicang.
Traditional German music is a highlight.

The city, in neighboring Jiangsu Province, is hosting a three-day festival that ended on Saturday. Highlights include tours, food, experiences of reading, running, shopping and entertainment.

Taicang is home to nearly 400 German companies with an accumulated investment of more than US$5 billion, while industrial output has exceeded US$7.74 billion.

The city has geared up to become further integrated into the Yangtze River Delta region. Earlier this month, it announced a slew of new policies to facilitate its ambition of being a core in the north wing of the Hongqiao International Hub, by providing better business efficiency and more financial support.

Festival goers enjoy beers and a banquet.

﻿
