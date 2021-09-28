﻿
'Shanghai Express' train leaves for Europe with full load of goods

A freight train named "Shanghai Express" embarked on its maiden journey between Shanghai and Europe on Tuesday morning.
A freight train named "Shanghai Express" embarked on its maiden journey between Shanghai and Europe on Tuesday morning.

Headed for Hamburg, Germany, the 50-carriage train is loaded with various goods ranging from clothing and glass devices to auto parts and high-tech equipment.

"As a transportation hub, Shanghai has a unique strength in railway services apart from its waterway and aviation routes," said Orient International Holding President Tong Jisheng. "The launch of this train service is to accelerate Shanghai's growth into a global trading center, consolidate its ability to allocate of global resources, and enhance the city's function as a window to China's opening-up process."

The train will leave China via Alataw in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, passing through Poland, and finally arrive in Hamburg. It is scheduled to return to Shanghai from Europe in mid-October, and there will be a group of exhibits from European countries on the train for the fourth China International Import Expo.

The services will be expanded if the current plan of one run every week works well, officials said.


Tracy Li
