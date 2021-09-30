Shanghai releases latest promo video of upcoming CIIE
Shanghai released a new promotional video of the upcoming fourth China International Import Expo to be held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10.
Jinbao, the mascot of the import expo, invites people from around the world to come to Shanghai to feel the city's energy in the latest promotional video of the upcoming fourth China International Import Expo to be held from November 5 to 10.
