Shanghai to showcase striking city image at CIIE

Shanghai will demonstrate its city image featuring advanced innovation, humanity and ecology at the 4th China International Import Expo, showcasing a range of brands and products.

2 Photos | View Slide Show › The venue of the China International Import Expo in Shanghai's Qingpu District







Shanghai will demonstrate its city image featuring advanced innovation, humanity and ecology at the 4th China International Import Expo, which will kick off on Friday.

The expo, as a national platform for international procurement, investment promotion, cultural exchanges and open cooperation, will set up a special area to showcase the comprehensive image of provinces and cities in China, which was first established at the third CIIE last year.

The Shanghai pavilion will be located at the west entrance of the central square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center in suburban Qingpu District, covering an area of 540 square meters this year, larger than the previous session.

It is designed by Lou Yongqi, vice principal of Tongji University.

One of its three major parts will focus on the city's development in passing on and innovating traditional culture and businesses, which will present over a hundred products from 36 brands, including 25 time-honored brands, or Laozihao, such as White Rabbit, Xinghualou, Meilin, and Bright Dairy & Food.

Nine new brands, two overseas brands owned by Shanghai companies, and five intangible cultural heritages will also be displayed.



Another major part is to show the achievements in upgrading the manufacturing industry with digital and smart technologies, echoing Shanghai's goal to become an alluring city featuring innovation by 2035.

Also on show will be latest products of local manufacturing enterprises, including IM L7, a full-size luxury electric sedan produced by Chinese automaker IM Motors; several memorable edition wristwatches of the Shanghai Watch brand; and traditional bikes and innovative electric mopeds of Shanghai Phoenix Bicycle.

The area showing Shanghai's efforts to lead the green and sustainable development of the fashion industry, meanwhile, will bring together 15 designer brands which earned international recognition at the Shanghai Fashion Week, as well as four beauty-care brands.

Their exhibited products will all reflect the concept of green, ecological, natural and sustainable fashion.

Also of note, the Shanghai pavilion this year will combine online and offline exhibition.



Relying on the "cloud exhibition platform" of the Shanghai Council for the Promotion of International Trade, the Shanghai pavilion has built a digital "cloud pavilion" for the first time this year, via which visitors can find detailed information about brands and exhibits, as well as take part in activities such as brand promotion, online communication and transaction, and live events.