The waiting is over, as import expo opens for businesses soon

CIIE a key platform for global enterprises to check out opportunities in the Chinese market and expand collaboration.

This year's highly anticipated China International Import Expo will soon kick off with a larger exhibition area, more and higher-quality participants and exhibits, and better services than previous sessions.

Consisting of sections including national and business exhibitions, the Hongqiao Forum and various support activities, the CIIE is now seen as a window for countries to showcase local features and unique cultures.

It is also a key platform for enterprises from all around the world to seek business opportunities in the Chinese market, and a stage for expanding international collaboration.

The comprehensive national exhibition, an important component, serves as a vital platform for host diplomacy which has been responded to and participated in proactively by various countries.

As a major highlight, this year is the first time for the national exhibition to be held online.

A total of 58 countries and three international organizations have set up their digital pavilions on the expo's official platform, covering developed, developing and least developed countries on five continents.

Among them, 15 countries are making their debut at the national exhibition, and five – Congo, Kiribati, Mauritius, Solomon Islands and Palestine – are taking part in the expo for the first time.

"Due to the impact of the pandemic, these countries had difficulties attending the offline expo. This year's online national exhibition provides them with a platform to participate in CIIE and share in development opportunities in the Chinese market," said Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the China International Import Expo Bureau.

New technologies such as 3D modeling and virtual engines have been adopted to build the immersive digital exhibition hall. Audiences can browse through the hall online and get immediate access to information about participating enterprises from each country and their exhibits.

Participating countries will showcase images related to trade and investment, leading industries, culture and tourism, representative enterprises and other aspects, garnering extensive interest from all walks of life.

The business exhibition, which will attract wider general interest, will feature nearly 3,000 companies from 127 countries and regions, both numbers higher than the previous session.

Sun underlined that, apart from developed countries, companies from more nations along the Belt and Road and in Central and Eastern Europe, as well as some that are least developed, will feature this year.

Countries with large numbers of exhibitors in past years, such as the United States, Japan, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Italy, are continuing their active participation.

More than 1,500 enterprises from G20 members are participating in the fair, accounting for half of exhibiting companies and covering a total area of more than 230,000 square meters.

Over 600 enterprises from 50 countries along the Belt and Road, more than 80 enterprises from BRICS countries, and over 120 enterprises from Central and Eastern European countries are also taking part.

Of note among the exhibitors are 90 companies from 33 least developed countries. They are bringing a large number of unique local products to the Chinese market, enabling them to share in China's development opportunities.

The active participation of enterprises from various countries and regions not only fully affirms the attraction of the expo, but also vividly reflects the expectations and recognition by overseas enterprises of the Chinese market, Sun said.

Better exposure for businesses

And to provide a larger space for enterprises to better demonstrate their products and services, the business exhibition this year covers a total area of 366,000 square meters, further expanded from the third session.

As in previous years, six major sections have been set up for food and agricultural products, automobile, intelligent industry and information technology, consumer goods, medical equipment and health-care products, and trade in services.

Sun stressed the higher quality of exhibitors, with more Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders participating. Of note, more than 80 percent of those who attended the 3rd CIIE in 2020 have turned out for a repeat revisit.

The world's big three auction houses, top three fashion and high-end consumer goods groups, the top four grain merchants, and the top groups or enterprises in the automobile, industrial and electrical industries, medical equipment sector and cosmetics, are all taking part.

A large number of new products will also be unveiled during the six-day event, including many making their debut in the Asia Pacific region and some even having their global premieres.

Domestic and foreign buyers, meanwhile, have actively signed up for the expo, and a total 39 trading groups and 599 sub-groups will enter the venue for on-site communication and purchasing.

Among registered purchasers, manufacturing, wholesale and retail enterprises are the top three, in total accounting for nearly 30 percent and largely in line with the expo's setup.

Another key part of the CIIE – the Hongqiao International Economic Forum – will be in the global spotlight as Chinese President Xi delivers a keynote speech each year announcing or clarifying some major tasks or key strategies of China's development.

This year its theme will be "World economy amidst profound changes: global economic cooperation in the post-COVID era."

A highlight at the forum will be a special session on the win-win cooperation among countries, as this December marks 20 years since China joined the World Trade Organization. A special activity will demonstrate the progress and achievements in China's opening-up over the past two decades.

Twelve parallel sessions will focus respectively on cutting-edge issues such as green development and the digital economy to highlight building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Also during the forum, the World Openness Report 2021 will be launched, an index on openness in 129 economies since 2008. Its goal is to enlarge the economic "pie" by further opening up, encourage all parties to seek the largest common divisor, and offer feasible plans for the positive evolution of globalization and healthy development of the world economy.

To enable a smooth expo experience amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Shanghai has implemented strict health control measures at the venue to ensure safety.

People who enter the expo venue will have their health status, latest nucleic acid test results and vaccination records digitally checked through a big data system, which will improve efficiency at the entrance, the government said.

As for continuing to hold this annual expo even amid the gloom of the pandemic, President Xi has said "it demonstrates China's sincere desire to share its market opportunities with the world and contribute to global economic recovery."

By the end of 2020, China had been the world's second-largest import market for 12 consecutive years, and a major export destination for many countries and regions.

According to latest figures from the WTO, China's global share of imports in the first six months of this year went up to 12 percent, representing 15 percent of the global increase.

"Our aim is to turn the China market into a market for the world, a market shared by all, and a market accessible to all," Xi said.