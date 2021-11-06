Enterprises seize opportunities for cooperation at CIIE

The second day of the fourth CIIE has already seen a large number of agreements signed for cooperation between enterprises, government authorities and organizations.

Commercial service company Dun & Bradstreet, for example, has signed with the southern area of Hongqiao International Central Business District on strategic cooperation. It plans to complete the settlement of the company in the area by the end of the year.

The company entered the Chinese market four decades ago, and has set up offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen and Changsha.

"We see the Hongqiao area as a new international CBD with great potential and a new platform for global trade," it said. "The agreement with southern Hongqiao area shows our confidence and commitment to further developing and serve the Chinese market."

Foliday, the tourism unit under Fosun Group, signed agreements with partners including Forrec and Amer Sports on Saturday at CIIE to further develop its brands including Club Med, Thomas Cook and Atlantis. It will sign contracts with Rossignol and Decathlon on Sunday for closer cooperation with them in China and beyond.

Qian Jiannong, CEO of Foliday, said as an international company with a root in China, Foliday will firmly carry out its strategy of "going global," of which CIIE has offered many great opportunities. It is the third time for Foliday to take part in this "extraordinary" event, he said.

Also on Saturday, global testing, inspection and certification company SGS inked agreements to build strategic cooperation with ZTE Corporation, a leader in telecommunications and information technology in China. It will promote the safety management of intelligent cars to meet international standards.

ZTE intelligent automotive electronics, with its key technologies and core capabilities in the field of communication equipment, strives to be a provider of hardware and software products and services for smart cars.

With the guidance and suggestion of SGS in authentication and certification, we aim to promote the safety management of domestic intelligent vehicles to go international, said Gu Yongcheng, vice president of ZTE Corporation and general manager of ZTE Intelligent Automotive Electronics.

After the signing of the strategic agreement at the expo, SGS and ZTE will also carry out more comprehensive and diversified cooperation in cloud security, energy-saving and low-carbon development of smart cars, as well as the supply chain quality improvement and sustainable development, said Hao Jinyu, president of SGS China.

Also at the CIIE, Tyson Foods, one of the world's largest processors and marketers of chicken, beef and pork, signed to join hands with Rockwell Automation, a provider of industrial automation and information technology. It will set up a smart factory with digitalization of its whole industrial chain.

This cross-sector collaboration is aimed at taking the lead in the digital transformation of the food sector. According to Wu Tong, president of Tyson China and South Korea, "our efforts on digital transformation and intelligent production layout reflect our emphasis and determination for development in the Chinese market."

"The strategic cooperation with Rockwell marked our first step in digital transformation in China, and Tyson China are seizing the great opportunity of the CIIE to officially declare our entry into the digital age," Wu said.