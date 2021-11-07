What's new at CIIE: Lightweight drone car no flight of fancy

The Xpeng X2, which resembles a large drone, is the latest flying car to be featured at the CIIE.

Dong Jun / SHINE

It's in the booth of Spain-based HRC, which offers lightweight materials and technologies.

The X2 weighs 360kg and has maximum take-off weight of 560kg. It supports a maximum flying time of up to 35 minutes, with a maximum flying speed of 130km per hour, according to previous media reports.

It has been tested, and will be used for future transportation in metropolis.