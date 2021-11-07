What's new at CIIE: Time to scoot along to the Qualcomm booth

An orange scooter, with automatic driving and remote control features, is attracting attention at the CIIE.

The Segway T60 offers AI-driven ride is remotely controlled by a cloud platform. It supports auto-dock return capabilities for charging and automatic fleet regrouping in specific areas. The scooter features a fisheye camera to capture a full view of the surroundings, which enables click-and-go navigation for short travel.

The product is in commerce use at a steel company industrial park in Beijing.

The scooter is at the booth of chip giant Qualcomm, which showcases AI, 5G, cloud and the Internet of Things technologies.