What's new at CIIE: Time to scoot along to the Qualcomm booth

An orange scooter, with automatic driving and remote control features, is attracting attention at the CIIE.
An orange scooter, with automatic driving and remote control features, is attracting attention at the CIIE.

The Segway T60 offers AI-driven ride is remotely controlled by a cloud platform. It supports auto-dock return capabilities for charging and automatic fleet regrouping in specific areas. The scooter features a fisheye camera to capture a full view of the surroundings, which enables click-and-go navigation for short travel.

The product is in commerce use at a steel company industrial park in Beijing.

The scooter is at the booth of chip giant Qualcomm, which showcases AI, 5G, cloud and the Internet of Things technologies.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

The scooter features autonomous driving and self-navigation functions. It's in the Qualcomm booth.

