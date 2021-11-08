Uniqlo showcases 3D seamless knit dress at CIIE

Uniqlo, Japanese clothing brand, has brought their 3D seamless knit dress to the 4th China International Import Expo.

Uniqlo, Japanese clothing brand, has brought their 3D seamless knit dress to the 4th China International Import Expo.

Processed by computer programs, the yarn is put into a machine to make dresses.

The whole dress only has a few seams, which makes it more comfortable while reducing waste and labor costs.