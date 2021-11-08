Uniqlo showcases 3D seamless knit dress at CIIE
22:59 UTC+8, 2021-11-08
Uniqlo, Japanese clothing brand, has brought their 3D seamless knit dress to the 4th China International Import Expo.
Processed by computer programs, the yarn is put into a machine to make dresses.
The whole dress only has a few seams, which makes it more comfortable while reducing waste and labor costs.
