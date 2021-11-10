Louis Vuitton showcases their products made of eco-friendly materials
21:40 UTC+8, 2021-11-10 0
French fashion house Louis Vuitton brought their handbags, sneakers, and clothing items made of eco-friendly materials to the 4th China International Import Expo.
The products are made of organic cotton, recyclable wool, and polyesterfibers, extracted by hand and 100% recycled.
Source: SHINE Editor: Zhang Long
