Louis Vuitton showcases their products made of eco-friendly materials

French fashion house Louis Vuitton brought their handbags, sneakers, and clothing items made of eco-friendly materials to the 4th China International Import Expo.

The products are made of organic cotton, recyclable wool, and polyesterfibers, extracted by hand and 100% recycled.

