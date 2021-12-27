Bund Forum honors companies for contributions to society

A range of companies were awarded for excellence in corporate social responsibility and their contributions to the Shanghai community.

The 2021 Bund Forum on International Cooperation today released its list of multinational enterprises showcasing excellence in social responsibility.

The forum, organized by Shanghai Daily and the Waitan (Bund) Subdistrict Office under the guidance of the Shanghai Information Office and the Shanghai Media Group, was themed "Innovation Governance."

Through case studies, keynote speeches and multimedia, the forum aims to share valuable insights and experience in innovation and governance, promote all-round high-level international cooperation, and demonstrate Shanghai's world-leading business environment.

As a major part of the campaign, case studies were used to discuss how multinational companies in Shanghai can promote innovation and sustainable growth.

Nearly 500 foreign firms and state-owned enterprises were invited to take part in the campaign.

"Our aim is to further deepen the communication between multinational enterprises and the Huangpu District, to build a more diversified platform for dialogue, and to make more friends and let more foreign enterprises know about Huangpu District and the Bund," said Pan Yanbing, director of the Waitan Subdistrict Office.

Shanghai launched its fourth round of business environment reform this year, making every effort to create a more internationally competitive environment for business and investment.

The city has seen well-established enterprises, including a large number of foreign companies, settling down here and making great contributions to Shanghai's high-quality economic development in the new era.

The forum also announced the winners of awards in three categories: Most Influential Brand; Excellence in Innovation & Governance; and, Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility.

The Most Influential Brand Award honors brands for their efforts in driving Shanghai's economic and social development by leveraging their outstanding performance in brand influence and brand value.

The Award for Innovation in Social Governance was given to enterprises with outstanding contributions to economic upgrade and social governance through innovative practices in Shanghai's construction of a "technological innovation center with global influence."

The Excellence Award for Corporate Social Responsibility honors companies for their dedication to corporate social responsibility, especially in the area of promoting common prosperity and green development.

"Participation in community governance has become an important part of corporate social responsibility," said one of the judges, Zhang Yi, founding partner of 3am Consulting, which specializes in communications, and who is also an adjunct researcher with the Center for Global Public Opinion of China at the Shanghai International Studies University.

"When companies link the sustainability of their own business with the long-term goal of community governance, they will promote the construction of the entire business environment and ultimately bring a long-term positive impact to society."

Most Influential Brand Award

Johnson & Johnson China



Yusen Logistics (China) Co Ltd



Shanda World



Manulife-Sinochem



Award for Innovation in Social Governance

Santen



State Grid Shanghai Municipal Electric Power Company



Coca-Cola Company China



LANXESS



Shanghai Roche Pharmaceuticals Ltd



Sanofi China



Sony (China) Co Ltd Shanghai Branch



HRS



Evonik



Shanghai Yongye Enterprise (Group) Co Ltd



Excellence Award for Corporate Social Responsibility