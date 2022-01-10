Biz / Event

Supply chain logistics company Yusen Logistics granted award

SHINE
  16:31 UTC+8, 2022-01-11
Yusen Logistics (China) Co Ltd, a supply chain logistics company with a diverse service portfolio, was granted the Most Influential Brand Award at the 2021 Bund Forum on International Cooperation for its 3C corporate culture which plays a pivotal role in driving the company's sustainable growth.

At Yusen, every employee adheres to the 3C values, namely, Connected, Committed, and Creative, to embrace customers' challenges, ensure high-quality customer service, and encourage employees to constantly improve their working methods.

Headquartered in Shanghai, the NYK Group subsidiary operates 21 branches and offices across the country with nearly 1,200 employees.

