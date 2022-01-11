Biz / Event

Company partners with students and rural communities to develop tech skills

SHINE
  16:32 UTC+8, 2022-01-11       0
Accenture Skills to Succeed aims to empower vulnerable groups by enhancing their capabilities and opportunities in the development of the digital economy.
SHINE
  16:32 UTC+8, 2022-01-11       0

Accenture was declared the winner of Excellence Award for Corporate Social Responsibility at the 2021 Bund Forum on International Cooperation which showcases excellence in social responsibility among multinational enterprises.

Accenture's corporate citizenship initiative Skills to Succeed, launched in 2010, aims to empower vulnerable groups by enhancing their capabilities and opportunities in the development of the digital economy and improving social inclusion.

In the past 11 years, Accenture has been working with local and international non-profit partners in China to help 46,000 beneficiaries including vulnerable children, youth, people with disabilities, and women in rural communities develop their mindset and skills that are adapted to the digital economy.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Accenture
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     