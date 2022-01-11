Company partners with students and rural communities to develop tech skills

Accenture Skills to Succeed aims to empower vulnerable groups by enhancing their capabilities and opportunities in the development of the digital economy.

Accenture was declared the winner of Excellence Award for Corporate Social Responsibility at the 2021 Bund Forum on International Cooperation which showcases excellence in social responsibility among multinational enterprises.



Accenture's corporate citizenship initiative Skills to Succeed, launched in 2010, aims to empower vulnerable groups by enhancing their capabilities and opportunities in the development of the digital economy and improving social inclusion.



In the past 11 years, Accenture has been working with local and international non-profit partners in China to help 46,000 beneficiaries including vulnerable children, youth, people with disabilities, and women in rural communities develop their mindset and skills that are adapted to the digital economy.

