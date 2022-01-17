Aegon-Industrial Fund increases its commitment to sustainable development

It is a pioneer in the introduction of fund products related to green investment, which bears great importance for the sustainable development of society.

The Aegon-Industrial Fund Management Co Ltd was named the winner of Excellence Award for Corporate Social Responsibility at the 2021 Bund Forum on International Cooperation. The company, a pioneer in the introduction of fund products related to green investment, has taken social responsibility as an integral part of its corporate culture.

In 2020, the company joined UNPRI (United Nations Principle for Responsible Investment) for a stronger commitment to social responsibility. In 2021, it released the first white paper on carbon neutrality in the fund industry and promised to implement a carbon-neutral strategy and publish regular papers annually. Between 2008 and 2020, the company spent more than 150 million yuan (US$23.5 million) on 200-plus CSR (corporate social responsibility) projects, creating benefits for over 280,000 people.