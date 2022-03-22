China International Import Expo booming beyond expectations

The exhibitors include 182 enterprises and eight national or regional pavilions. They all had signed before the end of January and will have booths covering a large exhibition.

The fifth China International Import Expo has unveiled its first batch of exhibitors, of which nearly half are "old friends" participating in the expo for their fifth consecutive year.

The exhibitors include 182 enterprises and eight national or regional pavilions, all of which had signed before the end of January and will have booths covering a large exhibition area.

The 5th CIIE will be held from November 5 to 10 of 2022.

As in previous years, six major sections will be set up for food and agricultural products, automobiles, intelligent industry and information technology, consumer goods, medical equipment and health-care products, and trade in services.

In addition, new special zones for sub-sectors such as crop seed industry and the artificial intelligence sector will be established this year.

The current progress of attracting CIIE exhibitors is faster than the same period in previous years, according to the China International Import Expo Bureau.

List of the first batch of CIIE exhibitors this year