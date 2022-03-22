﻿
Biz / Event

CIIE firms step up to support China's frontline workers with vital supplies

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:11 UTC+8, 2022-03-22       0
Member companies donated food and beverages to the volunteers fighting the pandemic.
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:11 UTC+8, 2022-03-22       0

Some CIIE exhibitors have donated supplies to the frontline workers fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic to fulfill their social responsibility.

Responding to the call of the Shanghai Volunteer Association and the Shanghai Public Service Foundation for Volunteers, the foreign enterprise volunteer service union of the Shanghai Foreign Investment Association organized its member companies to donate vital food and beverages to the volunteers fighting against the pandemic.

It was the first large-scale member donation activity organized by the union since its establishment in 2012, and it pledged to join the foundation to support its member enterprises meet their corporate social responsibilities.

The CIIE donor exhibitors included DuPont, Amway, Pepsi, 3M, Fonterra and Danone, donating protective clothing, masks, disinfectant, milk, beverages and other products.

DuPont China donated 600 sets of protective clothing; 3M donated 20,000 N95 protective masks and 2,000 bottles of hand sanitizer; and Amway donated 366 bottles of hand sanitizing gel, 1,000 portable bottles and 500 boxes of protein powder.

These epidemic prevention materials have built better protection for the pandemic prevention volunteers on the frontline.

Fonterra donated 500 cartons of Anchor full-fat milk, Pepsi donated 6,000 bottles of Gatorade and Danone donated 6,000 bottles of Mizone vitamin drink,to help hydrate and replace electrolytes for the volunteers.

3 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Some of the supplies donated respectively by Dupont, Pepsi and Fonterra.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China International Import Expo
CIIE
Danone
DuPont
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     