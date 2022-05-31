Biz / Event

CIIE stories wanted to share common memories

  09:00 UTC+8, 2022-06-01       0
Tell us your stories about the expo.
Ti Gong

The organizing committee of the China International Import Expo has invited people to tell their stories about previous expos.

Over the past five years, the CIIE has gone from strength to strength. It has made landmark achievements in international procurement, investment promotion and cultural exchange.

People can submit stories until the end of the year.

Tell us about some of the unique experiences you've had at the CIIE over the past years, from meeting new clients and partners, to opening up new markets and networking opportunities.

No matter who you are, be you exhibitor or buyer, or volunteer, all participants are welcome to tell your stories of the CIIE.

Participants can submit written stories, story outlines, graphics or video online demonstrating their personal feelings or those of the team members' that are related to the CIIE.

Ti Gong

Participants at the CIIE

Objective:

To tell the stories of those who have been involved in previous CIIEs.

What to submit:

You can submit written stories, story outlines, graphics or video materials through the email address below to demonstrate your personal feelings or those of your team in relation to the CIIE.

If the materials you provide are picked up by the organizing committee, we may contact you for an interview.

Languages for solicitation:

Chinese, English and French

How to submit:

For written stories, please send to ciiestories@ciie.org

Deadline:

For written stories, from now to September 30, 2022

For video materials, from now to November 30, 2022

Source: SHINE
