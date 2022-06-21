Biz / Event

More leading overseas firms sign up for CIIE

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:26 UTC+8, 2022-06-21       0
An increasing number of overseas enterprises, including 260 Fortune Global 500 firms, have signed up to participate in the fifth China International Import Expo later this year.
An increasing number of overseas enterprises from various industries have signed up to participate in the fifth China International Import Expo later this year.

Among the exhibitors are 260 Fortune Global 500 enterprises and industry leaders, including the world's top 10 companies in pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and automobile industries.

Of the planned area of 360,000 square meters for the enterprise exhibition – the main part of CIIE, 76 percent has been booked so far.

Apart from the enterprise exhibition, the expo's national exhibition has also seen dozens of nations and regions confirming their participation.

The fifth edition of the CIIE presents itself as an immense occasion for developing trade and affording commercial opportunities for foreign countries, according to Luciano Tanto Clement, Argentina's Consul General in Shanghai.

"As the biggest international trade fair devoted to promoting imports in China, the CIIE has shown the Chinese desire to foster complementary advantages with the world seeking a balance and mutually beneficial trade," Clement added.

"It is also a great pleasure, because China has maintained this event in spite of the (COVID-19) pandemic. And it is a sign that a return to normal is possible and shows China's solidity," said Marc-Antoine Jamet, general secretary of LVMH, a French luxury goods conglomerate, who on Tuesday signed up to participate in the expo.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
