Famous Shanghai brands head to Hainan for a consumer expo

Imaginechina

Over a dozen Shanghai watch, wine, jewelry, and chopsticks brands will participate next week in the second China International Consumer Products Expo in the southern province of Hainan.



The 18 brands under Yuyuan Inc, including Shanghai gold and jewelry brands Laomiao and First Asia, Shanghai Watch and Sea-gull Watch, and Jinhui and Shede wines, will promote their latest products to global consumers.

The annual event will be held in the provincial capital of Haikou from July 26 to 30.

Yuyuan said the brands will showcase their innovative products under the theme of "Oriental Aesthetics of Living."

The Shanghai Watch, which was founded in 1958 and produced China's first domestically manufactured watch, will present its new "Zigzag Bridge and Moon" series, which is inspired by the iconic Yuyuan Garden Malls.

Sea-gull, which also dates back to the 1950s, is collaborating with "Honor of Kings," one of the world's most popular mobile MOBA ( Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) games. It will unveil the innovative collection at the expo.

Imaginechina

"These time-honored brands strive to incorporate innovative concepts into their products and meet the demands of young customers," a Yuyuan company official said.



Popular foreign brands owned by Yuyuan, like the Italian jewelry brand Damiani and Salvini, French jewelry brand DJULA, and the Israeli cosmetics brand AHAVA will also participate in the expo.

The expo was launched in 2021 to accelerate the pace of economic recovery, hasten the growth of the domestic consumer market, and promote consumption.

According to the expo organizer, the event provides a crucial forum for advancing high-level opening up, upgrading consumer preferences, and accelerating the development of the Hainan free trade port.

There will be more companies attending the expo this year, and the exhibition space has been ramped up from 80,000 square meters to 100,000 sqm. The organizers are expecting more than 40,000 buyers at the event.

The space devoted to foreign companies is also up – from 75 percent to 80 percent this year, with firms from Japan, France and the United States taking up around 3,000 sqm each.