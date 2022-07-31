Biz / Event

Shanghai's annual shopping festival kicks off

Shanghai's annual two-month shopping festival kicked off on Sunday, with various promotional campaigns and activities to be held to boost consumption.
3 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • From left: Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang, China’s Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao and Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng jointly launch the 2022 International Consumer Season and the third Shanghai Double 5 Shopping Festival on Sunday night.

    Ti Gong

The city is accelerating the construction of a modern metropolis with international influence, Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng said at the opening ceremony of the 3rd Double 5 Shopping Festival and the 2022 International Consumer Season.

"We will strive to build Shanghai into an International shopping center with more attractive urban style," he added.

Efforts will be made to build a hub, which brings together and links global fashion resources, a technology-enabled capital of fashion and creativity, a fashion consumption landmark with international influence, and a more charming international metropolis, according to the mayor.

Shanghai will strive to take the lead in evolving into an international consumer center city with global influence, Gong noted.

