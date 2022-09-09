Innovation week exhibitions, events set to kick off across China

A launch ceremony for the Shanghai program, involving around two dozen online exhibitions, will be held at the waterfront area in Yangpu District.

The seventh annual National Mass Innovation and Entrepreneurship Week will kick off on September 13 to promote entrepreneurship and boost innovation.

The weeklong event, organized by the National Development and Reform Commission, will host online exhibitions and offline events to showcase achievements in mass entrepreneurship and innovation.



Various programs from across the country will be displayed at the main venue in Hefei, Anhui Province, and provincial and city-level exhibitions also will be simultaneously hosted.

The kickoff ceremony for Shanghai activities will be held at the waterfront area in Yangpu District and around two dozen online exhibitions have been scheduled to cover the whole week.

An online platform has been set up to showcase about 30 innovation and entrepreneurship programs in the city.

The national mass entrepreneurship and innovation policy was introduced in 2014 and has served as an effective driver for economic growth and to offer new booster engines for business and employment.

Local conglomerates, entrepreneurship parks and innovation platforms such as Baowu Group, Shanghai Science Commission, Pudong Software Park, and Juneng Wan Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center also will host online and offline events.