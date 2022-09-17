Medical innovations showcased at design conference

Local medical tech companies presented a number of newly designed devices at the World Design Cities Conference over the weekend.

Shanghai has vowed to better leverage cutting-edge design elements to further boost high-quality economic development and build the city into an excellent place with high value-added brands, city officials and executives said.

Shanghai joined UNESCO Creative Cities Network in 2010.

The city's creative design industry output added 14.2 percent from a year ago to reach 1.6 trillion yuan in 2021, said Ruan Li, deputy director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

Design is an essential growth engine to boost innovation, while industrial design is also vital to create a competitive brand, he noted.

A smart stethoscope developed by Shanghai Duowen Medtech Co and the orthopedic surgical robot developed by Shanghai Microport MedBot (Group) were showcased.

They feature cutting-edge new design and functions that help physicians improve accuracy and efficiency.

It was part of the special new product launch session at the World Design Cities Conference staged at the indoor exhibition space of 6,000 square meters in the CSSC Pavilion.

The section has been set up to showcase new design concepts, and works with an aim to manifest the city's distinctive characters.

Liu Yu, vice president and chief commercial officer of Shanghai Microport MedBot (Group) Co, noted that patients' and physicians' demands are the foundation for the design of medical devices.

MicroPort's home-designed and manufactured smart medical devices have been distributed to overseas markets as well and are used in about 20,000 hospitals globally.

High-end medical devices involve a wide range of disciplines and their design plays key role in turning cutting-edge technology and know-how into medical service, industry experts pointed out.

Vice president and chief engineer at SAIC Zu Sijie said the company aims to combine its capability in smart vehicle design and Shanghai's geographical advantage to help build the city into a "City of Design."



A special program to mark the 10th SAIC Design Challenge was unveiled during the conference to explore the instincts and open-minded imagination of young designers.