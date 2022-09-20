The 2022 CIIE welcomes jewelry artwork from artist Wallace Chan

The 5th China International Import Expo get its most valuable exhibit to date, with jewelry artist Wallace Chan featuring 25 pieces of jewelry artwork valued at 560 million yuan.

One piece of jewelry artwork by Wallace Chan





The first batch of inbound exhibits of the 5th China International Import Expo cleared customs on Tuesday, worth 560 million yuan (US$79.8 million) in total.

The 25 pieces of rare jewelry artwork by Wallace Chan, a world-renowned Chinese jewelry creator, arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport from Hong Kong, and successfully came through customs at the Shanghai Convention and Exhibition Center.

Among these exhibits, with a combined value of approximately 560 million yuan, was one of Wallace Chan's best-known pieces – the "Stilled Life" Cicada Brooch and Sculpture.

The brooch & sculpture, crafted from imperial jadeite, rubies and colored diamonds, will be presented on Chinese mainland for the first time at the 5th CIIE, and will be the exhibit with the highest declared value in the history of the expo.

This year will be the first time Wallace Chan participates in the CIIE, bringing over a hundred rare pieces of jewelry artwork, which will be on display in the special section for fashion clothing and accessories in the consumer goods exhibition hall.