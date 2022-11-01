5th China International Import Expo opens its doors this Saturday

Featuring products from 145 countries, regions, and international organizations, the 2022 China International Import Expo features a comprehensive look at the global marketplace.

The fifth China International Import Expo is to open this Saturday after considerable preparation. It features a broader range of exhibiting countries and regions, richer content, and higher-quality exhibitors and exhibits.

A total of 145 countries, regions and international organizations are to take part in the year's expo. The list includes developed and developing countries, as well as some of the least developed countries.

Companies from 127 countries and regions will display their products or services at the business exhibition, while the national exhibition will see 66 countries and three international organizations participating, the most in the expos history.

All the member countries of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) have enterprises attending the fair, while the number of participating countries along the Belt and Road and SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) countries also increased, compared to the fourth CIIE.

It's also the first CIIE national exhibition for eight countries, namely Nicaragua, Djibouti, Mauritania, Comoros, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iraq and Iceland.

In the business exhibition are 284 Global Fortune 500 enterprises and industry leaders taking part, a higher number than last year, which means nearly 90 percent of those attending the previous expo are maintaining their presence this year.

Among the exhibits in the six major sections of the expo, will be hundreds of new products. New technology and services will be on display, including consumer goods and agricultural products focused on building a better life, as well as sophisticated medical equipment and technical devices incorporating leading global technology.

The Hongqiao forum, also a key part of the CIIE, will focus more on openness this year, with the theme "Stimulation of Opening-up Impetus and Sharing of Cooperation Opportunities."

A total of 24 sub-forums, compared with the 14 sub-forums last year, are discussing hot topics in global development.

In addition to the main forum, the high-level sessions "RCEP Spurs Higher-level Opening Up" and the "International Symposium on Release of the World Openness Report 2022" are expected to be held, at which the latest World Openness Index is planned to be released.

Like the previous expo, the national exhibition will continue to be held online this year.

With new technology like augmented reality and real-time rendering, the online platform will provide an immersive viewing experience for visitors, showcasing technology and innovation, culture and art, while showcasing the investment environment of each country or region.

Meanwhile, an e-CIIE 2022 Intelligent Industry and Information Technology platform will be brought online for the first time.

Over 300 exhibitors from the intelligent industry and the information technology sector will participate in the e-CIIE, including Fortune Global 500 enterprises, industry leaders, and highly successful industry suppliers and start-ups.

This year's CIIE will also feature nearly a hundred professional supporting activities in various forms and content, with over 50 events on policy interpretation, matchmaking and signing, and investment promotion.

In terms of cultural exchange, several display zones are set up showcasing China's time-honored brands, intangible cultural heritage, national pedestrian streets and Chinese tourism, with over 80 public performances and shows presented in the central square.