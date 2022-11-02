﻿
CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | Haleon: Build further relationships with China via CIIE

Brian McNamara
  10:00 UTC+8, 2022-11-04       0
Shanghai is an inspiring city to debut new products, and to expand the success across other regions in China, said Brian McNamara, CEO of Haleon.
Editor's notes:

It is the fifth time for the China International Import Expo to take place in Shanghai, and CIIE has been increasingly recognized by global businesses as a great platform to get connected with China and beyond. Again, we invite some of them to voice their opinions, which is to shed light upon the CIIE this year!

Brian McNamara, CEO of Haleon

I'm delighted that we are taking part in the 2022 China International Import Expo.

This is technically our 4th time participating, but it is our first show here as Haleon, an independent, world-leading company, 100 percent focused on consumer health.

You probably recognize our popular brands such as Voltaren, Bactroban, Centrum, Caltrate, Sensodyne, Fenbid and Panadol.

Our products have served hundreds of millions of Chinese consumers for 35 years. For generations, our brands have been trusted by consumers and recommended by health-care professionals.

Haleon is led by our purpose – to deliver better everyday health with humanity – and is well positioned to play a vital role for people all around the world, in a sector that is growing and is more relevant than ever.

China is an important market for Haleon. We see China evolving quickly with rising demand for quality, with combinations of new trends such as e-commerce, sustainability, diversity, and demographic changes. These are all exciting for Haleon as we build further relationships in the country.

Shanghai has some great foundations for doing business and making investments. With open and inclusive people, a unique geographical advantage, strong consumption capacity and high development potential, Shanghai is an inspiring city for us to confidently debut new products, and to expand the success across other regions in China.

The Expo is a great opportunity for Haleon. It offers a unique platform for us and other participants from all around the world to exchange opinions, engage business partners and stakeholders, introduce new products and solutions, and inspire new business opportunities. And how exciting that it's back open again in person this year; a real sign of the confidence in China.

I invite you to come and visit our booth where my colleagues will be proud to show you our innovative products, our self-care solutions that are tailor made and developed for Chinese consumers, and our latest efforts in driving health inclusivity and sustainability.

I wish CIIE a big success!

﻿
﻿
