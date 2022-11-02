CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | GSK: China to play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of the global industry

Thanks to the "China CIIE Speed," GSK has effectively accelerated the introduction of a number of "first-in-China" and "best-in-class" products.

Editor's notes:

It is the fifth time for the China International Import Expo to take place in Shanghai, and CIIE has been increasingly recognized by global businesses as a great platform to get connected with China and beyond. Again, we invite some of them to voice their opinions, which is to shed light upon the CIIE this year!

China is such a special country, the fast pace of change and the growth in the country over the past decade alone has been inspiring.

In a short period of time, China has become a world leader across the board in various industries, whether it's tech, health care or finance. The resilience of the Chinese economy and the continually improving business environment here make us fully confident about the future.

I've been in the health-care industry now for more than 20 years. And I've been so impressed with how this industry is evolved in China. Over the years, China undoubtedly has played a very important role in shaping the future of the global health-care industry. So much exciting innovation is happening in health care in China, including AI, big data, precision medicine, gene therapy and vaccine technology, really positioning it to be a health-care powerhouse globally.

For GSK, China is one of the most strategically important countries for us globally. At GSK, we have an ambition to positively impact the health of 2.5 billion people in the next decade. And what we do and achieve in China is absolutely critical in helping us meet this goal.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the China International Import Expo. Thanks to the "China CIIE speed," we have effectively accelerated the introduction of a number of "first-in-China" and "best-in-class" products and expanded the access to serve more Chinese patients. Our innovative products – Shingrix, Benlysta, Nucala and Dovato made their China debut in previous CIIEs, while Trelegy was approved during CIIE in 2019.

The impact of the CIIE goes beyond the trade show. The Chinese government's new measures for further opening-up unveiled during the CIIE period, such as policies for quicker market access, improved business environment, and promotion of multilateral cooperation, help multinational companies like GSK seize opportunities in China and deeply understand the needs here.

GSK was one of the first foreign companies to set up in China and established our China headquarters in Shanghai. Today, we have a broad footprint across the country including China R&D center.

The last couple of years has been a very challenging time globally. Despite that, Shanghai has continued to develop to become one of the top cities for openness, inclusion and innovation.

With this shared future, we will continue co-developing and co-evolving with Shanghai, and deliver innovative momentum to the global market and the rest of the world.

Let's get ahead together.