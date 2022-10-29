CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | Fortive: Work together to make the world stronger, safer and smarter

China is always a key market and a growth engine for Fortive, whose presence at CIIE is a testament of commitment to innovate and create solutions that really matter to customers.

It is the fifth time for the China International Import Expo to take place in Shanghai, and CIIE has been increasingly recognized by global businesses as a great platform to get connected with China and beyond.

At Fortive, we work together to make the world stronger, safer, and smarter. From workplace safety in the most demanding conditions to groundbreaking sustainability solutions, we work alongside our customers to solve challenges on a global scale through forward-looking technologies.



China has always been a key market and a growth engine for us. The country is committed to the people-centered philosophy of development and strives to further improve people's livelihoods through pursuing high-quality development, evidenced by policies and measures that put people's health and safety first in the development blueprint. This is our vision at Fortive too. At Fortive, our essential technologies make a difference in creating a sustainable future that is stronger, safer, and smarter for all. We are changing people's lives in the work we do with our customers. The world is progressing at a faster pace because of the work we do, ranging from patient care, food and beverage safety, workplace safety, to sustainability, compliance, and reliability.



China International Import Expo (CIIE) demonstrates China's promise and practice of opening-up and driving global cooperation for a better world. Fortive has been an "old friend" of CIIE.

Following the debut in 2018 and 2019 by Fluke, one of our affiliates providing professional electronic test tools and software for measuring and condition monitoring, Fortive expanded its presence in 2020 and 2021 with all six operating companies exhibiting together – Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP), Fluke, Industrial Scientific, Qualitrol, Sensing Technologies, and Tektronix. We are united by the power of Fortive Business System (FBS) to catalyze innovation and customize solutions that address China customers' needs.

CIIE is more than an expo. Especially with Shanghai becoming a pioneering innovation hub driving major upgrades in science, technology and the entire digital ecosystem, CIIE held in Shanghai is an important platform that attracts world-leading companies to showcase their latest technologies and show off innovation strengths. It's a tremendous opportunity for us to explore and experiment new ideas and initiatives.

This year among our Intelligent Operating Solutions serving Industry 4.0, we will exhibit Fluke SV600 Fixed Acoustic Imager, as a robot payload to automate sensing and inspection, capturing data from inaccessible or dangerous areas to keep the team safe. Also in our data center solutions, we will demonstrate our newest Tektronix 2 Series Mixed Signal Oscilloscope with a combination of head-mounted AR wearables to enable our customers to remotely collaborate with offsite experts or mentors in real-time.

These exciting technologies and solutions you see at Fortive CIIE booth is a testament of our strong commitment to innovate for impact and create solutions that really matter to our customers.

The continued opening up of China market and the immense energy has given us great confidence to invest further. This year we open our new office in Hainan for Fortive Precision Technologies platform. To serve the increasingly high-performance standards in the semiconductor industry, we set up our Semiconductor Open Lab in Beijing. Also, apart from our existing manufacturing facilities, R&D center and lab at Fortive Shanghai headquarters, we also newly established an e-Lab exhibition and demonstration space to respond to local customers' demand for smarter, safer and greener solutions.

2022 marks the fifth anniversary of CIIE. I look forward to meeting new and old friends at the grand event as always – to exchange and inspire thought-provoking ideas, and to present a fascinating future together.